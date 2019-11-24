The head of the command of logistical support for U.S. air force hypersonic weapons will be in initial operational capability in 2022 (PHOTO)

Air force (USAF), the United States hopes that both they are developing hypersonic weapons will be in initial operational capability in 2022. About it as transfers TASS, said on Thursday the head of the command of logistics of the U.S. air force, General Arnold bunch.

He asked why hypersonic weapons was not included in the strategy of scientific and technological development of the air force until 2030, which was published in April. “We have already taken efforts in the field of hypersonic [of arms]. I already go the two programs. We are already implementing: HCSW and ARRW (Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon and Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon, abbreviations are pronounced as hacksaw (“hacksaw”) and arrow (“arrow”). We are already working with DARPA, we are conducting research,” replied the captain.

DARPA is Management of perspective research programs of the Ministry of defense.

Creation of systems and HCSW ARRW deals with giant American military-industrial complex, Lockheed Martin . The first flight test of a hypersonic warhead with a system of air launch ARRW (also holds the designation of AGM-183A), the bearers of which were the strategic bombers B-52, took place in USA in June this year. According to the testimony of the air force, these tests were successful.

In addition to the air force developing hypersonic weapons do DARPA and the U.S. Navy.