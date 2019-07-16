The head of the European Commission for the first time elected a woman
On Tuesday, July 16, the European Parliament approved by a majority vote Ursula von der Leyen as the new President of the European Commission. It was voted 383 MP. Opposed by 327 members of the European Parliament, its 22 abstained.
As already reported “FACTS”, the leaders of States and governments of EU countries had three times to meet in Brussels to agree on a new President, evrokomissii, President of the European Council, the heads of the European Central Bank and high Commissioner for foreign policy and security.
The main disputes have arisen around who will head the European Commission. Donald Tusk even interrupted the last summit in Brussels to find out the position of each of the leaders of the 28 EU countries on this issue. And then suddenly the candidate was proposed by the Minister of defence of Germany Ursula von der Leyen. Only had to wait for a vote in the European Parliament.
Frau von der Leyen 60 years. The Bundeswehr she headed in December 2013. Now will become the first woman in the history of the presidency of the European Commission. Is she on 1 November. It takes time to the current head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker handed over to the successor business.
The European Commission President is elected for five years. The European Commission is the highest Executive body of the European Union. It can be compared with the government of any of the countries-EU members. Therefore, the Commission ensures that all countries within the European Union, performed a pan-European laws passed by the European Parliament. On the effective work of the European Commission depends largely on the daily life of Europeans, as General laws related to food quality, passport regulations, border controls, immigration rules and much more.
Ursula von der Leyen married. Her husband and seven children.
The new head of the European Commission believes that the EU should continue the sanctions policy towards Russia, and that to talk with Moscow should be from a position of strength.
