The head of the European Council Donald Tusk offered to give the post of President of the European Commission, the socialists (PHOTO)

On Sunday, the head of the European Council Donald Tusk has proposed to give the post of President of the European Commission Alliance of socialists and Democrats – centre-left faction of the European Parliament, the second highest number of mandates, reports TASS.

Tusk spoke at the consultations with representatives of the main parliamentary factions on the eve of the EU summit. The heads of state and government of the European Union will gather on Sunday evening in Brussels for an emergency summit to discuss candidates for the leadership of five key institutions of the European Union in the years 2019-2024. Chairman of the Commission is key in the European Union.

According to Reuters, the largest faction of the European Parliament (Christian democratic European people’s party) Tusk offered the post of President of the European Parliament and head of the foreign service of the EU.

The protege is in third place of the faction of the liberals, which includes the party of the President of France Emmanuel Makron “Forth Republic”, Tusk took the post of head of the European Council.

The fifth post of President of the European Central Bank – Tusk discussed with the MEPs, probably leaving the opportunity to use it for bargaining at the summit.

Tusk haven’t talked to MEPs about potential candidates by name, but only raised the issues of their party affiliation. Discussion about personalities must pass at the summit.

The socialist group had previously put forward on a post of the head of the European Commission in the years 2019-2024 of the Dutchman Frans Timmermans, who holds the post of first Deputy Chairman of the Commission of the current convocation.