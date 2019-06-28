The head of the European Council said Putin, who decided to ‘bury’ the liberal idea (PHOTO)

The President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, commented on the words of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin about the fact that the modern liberal idea finally outlived its usefulness. This was reported on the website of the European body.

Donald Tusk strongly disagree with the statement of the Russian leader. “Anyone who claims that liberal democracy has outlived its usefulness, also says that have outlived their usefulness freedom, rule of law and human rights”, – he said. According to Tusk, in fact, outlived its usefulness “authoritarianism, a cult of personality and the power of the oligarchs”.

“Even if sometimes they may seem effective,” – said the head of the European Council.

In his response, Putin Donald Tusk also pointed out that visited Hiroshima and Nagasaki, where he met with the surviving victims of nuclear bombings at the end of the Second world war. “They understand too well the value of international cooperation, because they know what can cause global conflict. I promised them to deliver words of warning to the G20”, – said the head of the European Council.

Donald Tusk said that he was able to read the entire interview of the Russian President in The Financial Times thanks to jetlag (change time zones) when flying to Japan, where on Friday began the summit of “big twenty”.

Earlier Vladimir Putin said in an interview with this newspaper that the liberal idea has become outdated, and the Western partners acknowledged that “some elements are simply unrealistic.” According to him, in the countries of the West there was a detachment of the governing elites of the population. In an example, Putin cited the problem of migrants in the United States, indicating that the supporters of liberalism do nothing but people every day faces challenges, RBC.

According to the Russian President, liberalism provokes murder and robbery. “The liberal idea implies that nothing needs to be done. Kill, Rob, rape – anything to you because you’re a migrant, it is necessary to protect your rights. What rights? Broke – get punished for it, – said Putin. – Liberal idea obsolete.”

At the same time Putin made a reservation and made himself the supporter of liberal ideas of freedom. The Russian President noted that liberalism has a right to exist, but “we should not think that he has a right to be absolutely dominant factor”.

In an interview Vladimir Putin also said that Russia has no oligarchs. He pointed out that one does not know of large companies that “just use some preferences from intimacy to power.”

To the question about the search for a successor, the Russian leader said that dozens of years doing it along with the people of the Russian Federation. “I can no exaggeration to say that I always thought about it, since 2000. The situation is changing, and changing requirements for people. In the end, and I’ll say it without theatrical exaggeration, in the end, the decision should be taken by the Russian people,” Putin said.

He also spoke on “case Skrobala,” says The Bell. “Treason is the most serious crime, and traitors should be punished. I’m not saying that the incident in Salisbury is the way to do it. Not at all. But the traitors must be punished. Skripal was already punished. He was arrested, convicted, and then incarcerated in prison. He got his punishment. Why would anyone be interested in them?” – said the President.