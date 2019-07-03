3 July 2019, the Italian socialist David Sassòli was elected as the new President of the European Parliament (EP; the legislative body of the European Union). In the second round voted 345 deputies of the EP with a minimum of 334 votes (all took part 667 of MEPs from 751), reports TASS.

In addition Sassòli for the post of European Parliament President claimed members of the German Ska Keller, Spain Syrah REGO and the Czech Republic, Jan Stopped, writes “Novaya Gazeta”.

After his election Sassòli told reporters that now does not see preconditions for the abolition of anti-Russian sanctions. “Decisions were taken in accordance with democratic procedures. I think there is no change here no change of political orientation from neither the European Council nor the EC nor the factions in the EP,” he said. Sassòli words leads RIA “Novosti”.

Tuesday was chosen as the new head of the European Council. He became the Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel. And the head of the European Commission became Ursula von der Leyen, who earlier was the Minister of defence of Germany.

David Sassòli (full name David Maria Sassòli) was born on 30 may 1956 in Florence.

He graduated from the faculty of political science of the University of Florence. In the 1970’s, David Sassòli began working with small Newspapers and news agencies, then worked in the French newspaper Il Giorno.

In 1992-1996 Sassòli was a special correspondent for the Italian broadcasting company RAI (on channel TG3). In 2006-2009 he was Deputy Director of TV channel TG1.

Currently David Sassòli collaborates with various Newspapers and magazines, maintains a blog on L Huffington Post.

In June 2009 Sassòli became a member of the European Parliament from the Democratic party (PD), Italy. In 2013, he participated in the primaries of the DP before the elections of the mayor of Rome, lost Ignazio Marino (the mayor in 2013-2015).

In may 2014 Sassòli was re-elected to the EP. 1 July of the same year he took the post of Vice-President of the EP responsible for the budget and the Euro-Mediterranean policy. David Sassòli included in the committees on development, on transport and tourism. He also was a member of the delegations for relations with Israel, Serbia and the pan-African Parliament.

In may 2019 Sassòli was re-elected in the EP, July 2 at the EU summit it was nominated as the new President of the European Parliament (faction “of the Progressive Alliance of socialists and Democrats”).

David Sassòli is the co-author of the book “Brittle power – the Councils of Ministers during the kidnapping of Moro” (2013). He is married and has a son Giulio and daughter Libya.