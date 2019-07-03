The head of the European Parliament was the journalist from Italy
The new President of the European Parliament was Italian, the candidate of the European socialists David Maria Sassòli, reports
63-year-old Sassòli was succeeded by his compatriot Antonio Tajani. He was elected by a majority of votes after two rounds of voting.
Sassòli, a former journalist from Florence, working in the EU Parliament for 10 years. He graduated from the faculty of political science of the University of Florence.
Earlier, the European Council agreed on the nominations of new heads of the European institutions. For the position of Chairman of the Council of Europe claims to be the Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel, at the head of the European Commission – the Minister of defence of Germany Ursula von der Leyen. IMF chief Christine Lagarde should be headed by the ECB, and the Minister of foreign Affairs of Spain Josep Borrell to become the high representative for foreign policy and defense. These candidates must be approved by the deputies of new European Parliament.