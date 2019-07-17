The head of the IMF Lagarde has resigned

Глава МВФ Лагард подала в отставку

The head of the International monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde,that could lead the European Central Bank, has submitted a letter of resignation from the IMF.

“I met with the Executive Board and submitted a letter of resignation from the Fund, which will come into force on 12 September 2019. A rejection of my responsibilities as managing Director, which was announced earlier will remain in force until then” — said in a statement, Lagarde, posted on the IMF website.

According to her, the Executive Council would “take necessary steps” in the process of finding a new head of the International monetary Fund. All this time the acting managing Director is David Lipton.

As previously reported “FACTS”, in the International monetary Fund expressed concern about the judicial upheavals in Ukraine, aimed at denationalization of “PrivatBank”.

