The head of the IMF Lagarde has resigned
The head of the International monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde,that could lead the European Central Bank, has submitted a letter of resignation from the IMF.
“I met with the Executive Board and submitted a letter of resignation from the Fund, which will come into force on 12 September 2019. A rejection of my responsibilities as managing Director, which was announced earlier will remain in force until then” — said in a statement, Lagarde, posted on the IMF website.
According to her, the Executive Council would “take necessary steps” in the process of finding a new head of the International monetary Fund. All this time the acting managing Director is David Lipton.
