The head of the Ministry of economy: the Strategic enterprises privatization subject will not
Strategically important for the Ukrainian state-owned enterprises subject to privatization will not. This was announced by the Minister of economic development, trade and agriculture Igor Petrashko, quoted in the press service of the Ministry of economy.
According to Petrashko, Ukraine is now more than three thousand state-owned enterprises, most of which is unprofitable assets, which are used for various schemes and frauds, including corruption.
He believes that the only way to get out of this situation is to refer such businesses to individuals. The Minister assured that it will retain and increase the number of jobs, taxes and investments.
At the same time, he noted that state-owned enterprises, which are strategically important for the vital activity of society, energy independence and defense capability of the country, the privatization of the subject will not.
“Important companies that perform the strategic functions of the state, such as, for example, Energoatom, Ukrzaliznytsya, will not be subject to privatization at all,” said Petrashko.
We will remind, on August 12, the Cabinet adopted a decree on the transfer of about two hundred enterprises of the state property Fund for further privatization.
In the state property Fund plan to start the process of privatization of “Ukrspirt”
The list included non-core and unprofitable assets, most of which does not perform production activities as well as in need of investment and reconstruction.
telegraf.com.ua