The head of the Ministry promised to raise the minimum wage: when and how much
June 16, 2020
The Ministry of social policy expect in the second half of 2020 to increase the minimum wage by more than 500 UAH.
About it “Interfax-Ukraine” reported the head of the Ministry Marina Lazebnaya.
“I think the minimum wage from the second half of the year to increase,” she said.
Lazebnaya noted that the figure will increase by more than five hundred UAH. She said that while the relevant ministries to calculate, as the change in minimal impact on the economic condition of the country.
The budget for this year provided that the minimum wage per month is UAH 4723.