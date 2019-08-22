The head of the NBU Council assessed the prospects of a weakening dollar
To talk about the era “weak dollar” is premature
The economic performance of the United States and its trading partners testify to the impossibility of the policy of “weak dollar” in the foreseeable future. This was written by the head of the Council of the National Bank Bogdan Danilishin on his page in Facebook.
As noted Danylyshyn, the world monetary system is a complex mechanism with many feedbacks.
“And even statements by the President of the United States is not particularly strong influence on him. This confirmation of independence of monetary policy,” he said.
The difference in interest rates clearly indicates that there are no preconditions for the weakening of the dollar: 2-2,25% fed rate and zero interest rate of the ECB, so even with the expectation of its possible reduction to minus 0.5 percent in September, the head of the NBU Council.
“As a portfolio, and institutional investors prefer to invest in countries with more rapidly growing economies. Such is the economy of the United States. Investments in the economy of the state allows for the increase of demand for the American currency, which also may not work on the weakening of the dollar,” he added.