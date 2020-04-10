The head of the organizing Committee of the Olympic games in 2020 does not guarantee that the Game will take place in 2021
The head of the organizing Committee of the Tokyo Olympiad Toshiro muto said that neither he nor anyone else can guarantee that the Games will be held in 2021.
“I don’t think anyone can say whether it would be possible to take the pandemic coronavirus under control by July of next year or not, – said Mutou an interview with The Guardian. – We have decided to postpone the Game for one year. This means that all we can do is work hard on the preparations for the Games. We sincerely hope that next year humankind will be able to overcome the crisis of the coronavirus.
Instead of thinking about alternative plans, we should direct all their efforts to fight. Mankind must use all their technical know-how and wisdom and work hard to find methods of treatment, medicines and vaccines,” – said the head of the organizing Committee of the Olympic games in 2020.
We will remind, moved this summer and the Olympic games should be held in Tokyo from 23 July to 8 August 2021.