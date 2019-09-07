The head of the Pentagon urged the West to thwart the attempts of Russia and China to undermine international order (PHOTO)

Loading...

The Secretary of defense mark Esper said that Western countries should put more efforts to oppose the attempts of Russia and China to undermine international order, reports TASS with reference to the Associated Press (AP). Esper played istupleniya at the Royal United Institute for defence studies in London.

According to the head of the Pentagon, Moscow and Beijing want to subvert world order, influencing the decisions of other countries in the field of economy, security and diplomacy.

Esper also criticized Russia for what he called the “aggression in Europe”: the instability in Eastern Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea in 2014. According to him, probably on the Russian land-based missiles aimed at Europe, installed nuclear warheads.

The Pentagon chief also urged Europe not to get close to China, because, in his opinion, Beijing hopes to expand its influence at the expense of others.

“To all who are wondering how the world will look like, which is dominated by Beijing, I would suggest to look at how they treat their own people within its borders,” said Esper, referring to reports on the premises of the hundreds of thousands of Uyghur and other representatives of Muslim minorities into “camps for re-education”.

“I want to warn my friends in Europe. This is not a problem in the remote state, which does not concern you” – he said.

The American Minister on 4 September began a tour of the countries within the area of responsibility of African and European command of the United States. The schedule includes the UK, Germany and France. The day before in the Baltic began teaching NATO Northern Coasts (North shore), involving 3 thousand soldiers and 40 ships from 18 countries.

According to the Pentagon, the teachings of the Northern Coasts will be held in the area of the Danish Straits connecting the Baltic and the North sea. They will last until 19 September.