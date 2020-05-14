The head of the UFC called the conditions of carrying out revenge Nurmagomedov – McGregor
Dan White
The President of the world’s largest MMA organization – the UFC Dana white told the conditions under which will be a rematch of the defending champion of the organization in the lightweight Russian Habib Nurmagomedov and Irishman Conor McGregor.
This, according to 50-year-old American will happen if the Russians win American Justin Geydzhi in the fight to be held in September, and the Irishman in the summer would win in a battle with an opponent whose name is currently unknown.
“It is obvious that the battle Geydzhi and Habib will take place. It will probably be in September.
We also find out that he expects Conor. He probably will fight in the summer, then we will fight Khabib – Geydzhi in September, and then assign combat (McGregor, approx. LB.ua) the winner,” – shared his plans for the white in show Tim & Sid on Sportsnet.
We will remind, Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor in October 2018, successfully applying a rear naked choke in the 4th round.
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor