The head of the Ukrainian Navy said that Russia was ‘ruined’ captured in the Kerch Strait the ships in which even stolen the toilets (PHOTO)

Commander of the naval forces of Ukraine Igor Voronchenko said that Russia is “wasted” three ships, returned to Kiev after the conflict in the Kerch Strait. He said this in broadcast of the 4th channel. Words Voronchenko leads Hromadske.

The head of the Navy said that the ships towed with a small velocity, because they cannot go on their own. “The Russians ruined their. Even removed the ceiling, sockets and toilets. So we are now going to show the world the barbaric attitude of Russians”, – said the military.

According to him, the ships will be in the territorial waters of Ukraine approximately 16 hours. The return of the flotilla is looking forward to and President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky. At the meeting with the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrew Babish he apologised for his unshaven face, explaining the superstition. Zelensky has promised to shave only after Ukraine will return to the ships.

The Ukrainian ship “Nikopol”, “Berdyansk” and “Yana Kapu” was detained on the way from Odessa to the port of Mariupol in the Azov sea on 25 November 2018. According to the Federation, they illegally entered the territorial waters of the country. During a collision of the Russian frontier guards used the weapon, wounding three Ukrainian sailors. The FSB called the incident a provocation and two days after the incident revealed allegedly seized from the Ukrainian seafarers ‘ documents, prescriptive secretly go from Odessa to Berdyansk, and a special stealth to ensure from the Kerch-yenikalsky channel.

Kiev believes that the resolution of the courts was not required, and the border of the Russian ships, despite the UN Convention on the law of the sea and the Treaty between the two countries on cooperation in using the Azov sea and the Kerch Strait carried out “aggressive actions” against the Ukrainian Navy ships.

In may, the UN international Tribunal on law of the sea ordered Russia to return the Ukrainian detainees sailors and ships. In September 24 sailors returned to their homeland in the exchange of detained persons between Russia and Ukraine. Lawyer Nikolai Polozov, protecting the sailors, said that will apply to the FSB on the termination of criminal case and prosecution of defendants in connection with absence of structure of a crime.

On 18 November the Russian foreign Ministry said that Ukraine has received two small armoured boat “Berdyansk” and “Nikopol” and the tug “Kapu Yana” who were detained after the conflict in the Kerch Strait. The Department explained that the Russian side has conducted all the necessary investigative actions on the ships and could continue a criminal trial without them.