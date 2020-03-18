The head of the WTA said that the decision of the leadership of Roland Garros to postpone the tournament due to coronavirus “selfish and conceited”
Steve Simon
The head of the WTA Steve Simon reacted angrily to the decision of the organizers of the second season of the tournament “Grand slam” – “Rolan Garros” to move the tournament to the fall, due to the coronavirus.
“It’s a kind of madness. The situation is now very ambiguous, and the behavior of Roland Garros does not correlate with the idea of cooperation within the Tour. We have a calendar. We are negotiating between “majors” and the Asia-Pacific. Try to minimize the loss. The organizers of the French Open with anybody did not consult. This is extremely selfish behavior. They acted smug,” quoted Simon gotennis.ru with reference to The New York Times.
Note that their power was expressed by the organizers of the US Open, which also criticized the decision of the “Roland Garros” to postpone the tournament.
In this case, the reaction of the organizers of the American “major” it is quite understandable, since Rolland Garros after the transfer should start just a week after the US Open.