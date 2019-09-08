THE HEALING WATER FOR YOUR THYROID, BRAIN AND LIVER
People have learned and appreciated the amazing beneficial properties of turmeric centuries ago, and this powerful product can improve health in numerous ways.
She has an impressive nutritional profile, and according to Dr AKS:
“One tablespoon (seven grams) of chopped turmeric contains about:
23.9 calories
4.4 grams of carbohydrates
0.5 grams protein
0.7 grams of fat
1.4 grams of fiber
0.5 milligram of manganese
2.8 milligrams of iron
0.1 milligrams of vitamin B6
170 mg of potassium
1.7 milligrams of vitamin C
13 mg of magnesium.
The benefits of turmeric come from these nutrients, along with its smaller amount of vitamin E, vitamin K, Niacin, folate, calcium, phosphorus, zinc and copper.”
Water with turmeric is one of the best ways to obtain the benefits of this spice, and all you need to do is to add turmeric in a glass of warm water. Stir or shake and consume.
Here the effects of regular consumption of this drink every morning:
Prevents liver damage
Turmeric prevents liver damage and even regenerate damaged liver cells. Stimulates the natural production of bile and improves the function of the gallbladder.
Supports brain health
Turmeric is a rich source of antioxidants, such as curcuminoids, which prevent damage to brain cells and neutralize free radicals.
Relieves pain and fights inflammation
Chronic inflammation is a major cause of various ailments and diseases, and this spice effectively treats inflammation, and relieves pain in the body.
Improves functioning of the thyroid gland
Turmeric is a great aid in the treatment of autoimmune thyroid diseases such as graves ‘ disease and Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, lowers cholesterol and atrophy of the thyroid gland.