The health benefits of Brussels sprouts
Although Brussels sprouts are not to everyone’s taste, little calories and lots of nutrients are well retained after cooking. It contains so many vitamins and minerals that it is easier to list what it is not.
Brussels sprouts is a small green cabbages, which look like mini cabbages with a diameter of about 2.5-4 cm. She comes from Belgium, near Brussels — hence the name.
Nutritional profile Brussels sprouts
Although Brussels sprouts are not to everyone’s taste, it is low in calories and high in nutrients. Eight of cooked cabbage provides 70 calories, 5.9 g carbohydrates, 2.2 g fat and 4.8 g of protein. Cabbage is also rich in fiber, which is important for maintaining a healthy digestive system.
Vitamins and minerals
When it comes to nutritional minerals, Brussels sprouts are a true champion. It is rich in various vitamins and minerals, including iron to generate red blood cells and transport oxygen throughout the body; manganese, which is involved in many chemical reactions, the phosphorus needed to build strong bones and teeth.
Brussels sprouts also contains vitamin A, which helps to care for the health of our skin and eyes; all the b vitamins, especially folic acid that helps the body form healthy red blood cells and is required in large quantities during pregnancy.
It is an excellent source of vitamin K — 8 heads providing twice the recommended daily value. This vitamin is essential for blood clotting, wound healing, healthy bones.
Take you vitamins after cooking?
Some of the nutrients do decrease as a result of cooking, but the changes are minimal. Brussels sprouts still retain significant nutritional value after cooking.