The health benefits of red cabbage
Discover the nutritious and colourful vegetable that contains few calories, is rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants called anthocyanins.
Red cabbage – what taste?
Red cabbage has a slightly tangy taste and firm texture of raw, but when cooking becomes sweet and soft in texture.
Nutritional value
Red cabbage contains only 21 calories per 100 grams, because it’s 90% water. The composition has a small amount of protein — 1 gram, a small amount of fat and about 4 grams of carbohydrates. This type of cabbage is also a good source of fiber with 3 g per 100 g
Vitamins and minerals
Red cabbage has a good combination of vitamins and minerals. It has a lot of folate, which is essential during pregnancy, and also helps the body produce red blood cells. The vegetable also contains vitamin C which protects our cells, acting as antioxidants, and potassium that we need for a healthy heart.
Anthocyanins
Anthocyanins are antioxidants contained in purple fruits and vegetables, including red cabbage. Today, there are many studies of these phytonutrients because of their numerous health benefits.
A study conducted in 2019, conducted jointly by American and French scientists, testifies to the growing amount of evidence that anthocyanins play a positive role in cardiovascular health, and that those who eat foods with anthocyanins, the less the risk of heart attacks and death from cardiovascular disease.