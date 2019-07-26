The health Ministry promised to issue medication to patients free of charge. List
From next year, patients will no longer need to purchase medicines required for the treatment in the direction of if they are included in the national list of drugs. This was announced by Deputy health Minister Pavlo Kovtonyuk
So, in 2020 in hospitals the service will be introduced on the principle of “money follows the patient”.
According to the Deputy head of the Ministry of health, “the medicines we need in the hospital for that service, which is paid by the National health service, and provided in accordance with the National list of medicines included in the payment for the service and must be provided”.
“We don’t have to run to the drugstore and buy and bring the packets or to send their relatives”, — said Kovtonyuk.
However, he said, for expensive drugs have programs centralized purchasing:
“In particular, Oncology medicines are purchased centrally through international organizations and delivered to hospitals to be part of the service that we provided,” explained Kovtonyuk.
He also listed services that will not be paid by the National health service of Ukraine:
- non-medical services (better service, room, meals);
- services without a referral (when the patient comes to himself or the insurance);
- dentistry (without pediatric and emergency);
- balneology;
- vaccinations not on the national calendar;
- medical certificate (driver’s license, visa, checks);
- Wellness massage, gymnastics.
“The Ministry of health of Ukraine purchased an important drug for the treatment of hematological diseases with the active substance asparaginase for the state budget. More than four thousand bottles of the drug asparaginase German production will soon be available in the regions“, — stated in the message text.
This drug is used to treat people diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In MOZ I can assure that medicines will be enough for all consumers.
“Purchased the drug asparaginase significantly more effective than medications that were purchased before. In almost 92% of the cases, the treatment of recombinant asparaginase comes remission, and the use of the drug for 2 years reduces the risk of relapse is up to 98 %“, — explained in the health Department.
Experts said that the use of asparaginase have been confirmed by clinical studies. This drug is certified by the Committee on the use of medicinal products of the European Agency for medicines (The European Medicines Agency”s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use).
“Due to government procurement through international organisations in Ukraine there were 76 new drugs — they are registered and accessible to citizens. 90 % of drugs in the direction of adult Oncology today purchase are cheaper than in 2014. Patients can check availability of free medicines in their region. Medical facilities must post information about purchased for public funds of drugs and their distribution in a specific region, “—said the press service of the Ministry of health.