The health Ministry said CannTrust about the mismatch of the enterprise standards (PHOTOS)

The press service of the CannTrust Holdings Inc., one of the main participants in the cannabis industry, announced that health Canada has recognized the company in the Won’t the relevant standards.

According to the company, the Ministry notified them on Friday, he also added that measures have been taken to correct deficiencies.

The regulator’s decision was based on the results of the July test, organized after the Ministry of health revealed a discrepancy norms greenhouses in Pelame.

The scandal led to the resignation of the Executive Directors and the Chairman of its Board of Directors.

The company has already implemented the suspension of sales and shipping of all cannabis products, while the Ministry of health inspected its manufacturing facility in Vaughan.

The company assured that it continues to work with health Canada to provide further information about the suspension and other measures as they are implemented.