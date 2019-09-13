The hearse was changed to coach: Ksenia Sobchak and Konstantin Bogomolov were married in the Church (photo…
After painting in the registry office Griboyedov Moscow Ksenia Sobchak and Konstantin Bogomolov, who arrived to the ceremony in a hearse, went to Church. On the way they move from a black hearse in an open carriage with four horses. The bride also changed the dress — she appeared in a closed classic outfit, his head covered with a lace veil.
The ceremony was held in the Church of the Great ascension at Nikitsky gate. The crown above the bride’s head was held by the TV host Andrey Malakhov. The Church was attended by only the closest pair.
After the wedding the couple and celebrity guests went to celebrate a wedding in the Museum of Moscow. Invited to the celebration for about 300 guests, among them Zemfira, Renata Litvinova, the former wife of Cord Matilda, and many others. Leading the event will be Igor Vernik.
Recall, the wedding Sobchak and Bogomolov is in the Gothic style. The restaurant tables covered with red tablecloths and food served on black dishes.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter