The heart of new York city for a few hours plunged into darkness on the anniversary of the massive blackout of 1977 (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

The Governor of the state of new York Andrew Cuomo and the mayor of the city of new York bill de Blasio has demanded an investigation into a large-scale blackout in the city, which occurred yesterday evening, which affected thousands of people. Cuomo called the outage “unacceptable” and said that the perpetrators will be brought to justice, reports CNBC.

“I demanded that the city authorities carried out an investigation of the blackout. They will work jointly with (an energy company) Consolidated Edison, to learn what happened and to prevent another such large-scale shutdown,” wrote De Blasio in Twitter.

On the evening of 13 July (Moscow time – on the night of July 14) the heart of new York city, including some neighborhoods of Manhattan and the Upper West Side were without electricity. This is with reference to the new York city Department of transport reports NBC News.

Information about failures in the supply of power, according to representatives of the Ministry, began to receive about 2:00 GMT. After 20 minutes in the office has reported that the blackout in new York city paralyzed work at several stations of the city subway, and the police asked the passengers to exit some stations. Consultant Jeff O’malley told Reuters that stuck in the subway for more than an hour. “It was completely dark. People had to use lanterns on the phone to see the way out,” he said.

In General, according to NBC News, the crash affected more than 20 thousand people. Energy company Con Edison, which serves the city in turn claim 42 thousand customers left without electricity. Because of the blackout in homes and offices has stopped elevators, without light remained cafes and other private businesses, including on Broadway, says USA Today.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, because of the outages were evacuated visitors of the concert of singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, which was held at the sports complex Madison Square Garden. The audience asked slowly and calmly to leave the building immediately after the start of the show, when I received the message about the burnt transformer. Lopez on their social media pages and expressed regret for what happened. “We’ll come back and do an amazing show for you. I am very sorry that this happened,” said the singer.

Currently, the statement of the Department of transportation of new York, the Agency works together with employees of Con Edison to determine the cause of the failure. According to an unnamed high-ranking city officials, the outage was caused by a fire on 54th street and West End Avenue, reports NBC News. In some buildings there was a fire, the source channel is not specified. Help injured and trapped in elevators due to a failure in the supply of electricity provided by the staff of emergency services.

The blackout affected including work on NBC: in his office, which is located in Rockefeller center in Manhattan, also the lights went out. So, the broadcast nightly news (Nightly News program) to employees of the channel had to start using backup generators. On resumption of power supply in the Upper West side in Con Edison reported at 5:10 GMT.

According to firefighters, which refers to the Russian service of the BBC, the cause of the incident was a fire in a transformer in Manhattan on 64th street. De Blasio said that the fire was in a manhole.

The power outage happened on the anniversary of a catastrophic failure of the electricity supply in 1977, which plunged new York into darkness and sparked widespread looting and arson. The city was plunged into darkness in August 2003. Interestingly, when the lights went out on Broadway, the theater had to cancel shows, but some actors staged street performances. In particular, a song about the blackout, performed by the cast of Hadestown near the theater of Walter Kerr. And NBC publishes a video in which the traffic after the shutdown of traffic lights regulates the ordinary passerby.