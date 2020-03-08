The heart of the world wide web: city in the USA, through which 70% of the world’s Internet traffic
The town of Ashburn, near Washington was originally conceived as a safe haven for families who want to raise children away from the city noise, traffic and bustle. Today, Reston has become a place with the world’s highest concentration of fiber networks, says the “Voice of America”.
“You would be surprised how many cables are buried in our land, — the Director of County economic development buddy Rizer. — Usually we put it on both sides of the road, and now will under the track.”
70% of the world’s Internet traffic passes through those fibers. That’s why Ashburn is known as the alley data centers, or the Silicon valley of the Eastern United States. Almost every e-mail sent or received at any point of the globe, relates to the infrastructure. If you store anything in the cloud, it is possible that this information is in one of such centres of processing and storage.
“It is clear that the very name “cloud” means that your data is stored somewhere else, says Reaser. And this place is the County of Loudon. In total our premises cover an area of over 1.5 square kilometers.”
Company Aol has become one of the first who came to Ashburn in the 90-ies and started to create energy and cable infrastructure. Later in Loudon County moved MIA East — this firm provides services to exchange Internet traffic since 1992.
“One day, two friends of beer decided that they allow each other to use the networks of the smaller companies for mutual passing traffic,” says Vice-President of “Sabey Data Centers” John day.
Over time, this example was followed by dozens of other small providers. And each participant in the construction of the network has brought its share in the development of today’s mega-infrastructure.
Later on Virginia drew the attention of giants such as Google and Amazon. The state sought to attract similar business low land prices, low-cost energy supply and access to water for equipment cooling. Also in Virginia there are hundreds of thousands of highly educated experienced professionals in the field of computer technology.
“The Internet in reality consists of such points powerful exchange partnerships, explains dey. — These points are in the centers of exchange and storage of data. Without these centres there would be no Internet. We want all of our customers, wherever they was able to continue the work on the Internet.”
Each centre is under the clock security and surveillance.
When nondescript buildings they become a real goose that lays Golden eggs for the state. So, only Loudon County will receive $ 230 million tax profit this year.
“Every dollar invested in the center for the exchange and storage of data will bring us 15, says buddy Rizer. — Agree, this is a good indicator”.
bookmark