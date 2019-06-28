The heat in France has broken an absolute record: warmed up to almost 46°C (PHOTO)

Forecasts for heat waves in France were justified: in the entire history of observations in the country has never been so hot. The record temperature of 44.1 degrees Celsius Contrac a commune of the Gard Department, of 12 August 2003 was exceeded in 13:48 in Carpentras, Department of Vaucluse, is here heated up to 44.3 degrees. And 16:21 in the municipality of Gallargues-Le-Montueux Gard Department of exorbitant fixed to 45.9 degrees, according to Stormnews with reference to Météo-France.

This record can later be closed in the departments of Hérault, Gard, Vaucluse and Bouches-du-rhône, where the declared “red” level of risk, in 75 of the country’s departments – “orange” level.

According to the forecasts of Météo-France, the peak of the heat will have on Friday, but the abnormally high June temperatures will last until Saturday. On Friday due to high temperatures its doors closed about four thousand primary schools, reports RFI.

From heatwave suffer and other countries in the southern half of Europe. Authorities fear a repeat of August 2003, when the extreme temperature caused the death of tens of thousands of residents.

Yesterday it was reported about the first victims of heat this year: 3 people were killed in France, another in the Italian city of Milan.

In Spain, where the temperature reached on Wednesday marks 44 degrees, started forest fires in the North, in Catalonia. According to the authorities of Andalusia, from sunstroke died 17-the summer young man who was engaged in agricultural work.

In addition, this week June high was updated in Germany.