The heat in the greater Toronto area will be felt as the 40-degree (PHOTO)

Get ready for two days of scorching heat and humidity in the greater Toronto area. The region is in severe weather conditions, according to the hydrometeorological centre of Canada.

The national weather center announced that a stream of hot humid air settled on much of southern Ontario and will remain there until Saturday.

Today’s 30 degrees felt like a bit above 30. However, tomorrow, Friday, 30-degree heat will be felt as all 40.

On Saturday it is expected that in the greater Toronto area will come cold wind, and bring a bit of relief after the heat.

“He’ll probably bring downpours and in some areas thunderstorms, but most importantly, it a little bit will reduce the temperature and reduce the humidity level of the air,” said Geoff Coulson, a former meteorologist, who many years worked as a Meteorologist in Canada. Now Coulson is back for a few weeks in the Agency for summer work.

According to him, further into July, the weather will return to its usual summer temperature is around 25 degrees. However, this month in southern Ontario will be more rain than usual. Perhaps the summer will alternately change rainfall and drought, but the first is more likely.