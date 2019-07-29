The heat wave continues, but will soon become easier (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The hydrometeorological center of Canada published a warning about the continuing heat in the greater Toronto area.

After a grueling in terms of weather weekend Toronto again warn about the heat on Monday.

The temperature rises to 32 C, the feelings adjusted for the humidity – 41 s is Also expected to have partly cloudy weather, late in the afternoon, possible heavy rain with thunderstorm.

And, continuing another unfortunate trend, the night temperature will remain high: tonight she will not fall below 20 degrees.

The blame for this “wet tropical air mass” from the Gulf of Mexico, which reached on, like that us says expert meteorologist Dave Rogers.

The heat also are warned about Windsor and Sarnia, and Eastern Ontario, including Ottawa.

Now the good news: hot air mass is expected to begin to recede on Tuesday, giving hope for a few days of relative coolness.

Wednesday will be Sunny, the temperature will be 25 C, night time – 13 sec.

“On Wednesday we will arrive area of high pressure will linger for the rest of the week, causing temperatures to fall slightly, Rogers said. – Will be more comfortable”.