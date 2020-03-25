The heir to the British throne discovered coronavirus
Prince Charles, first in line heir to the British throne, was the test positive for the coronavirus. He showed mild symptoms of the disease. This writes Fox News.
71-year-old Prince of Wales demonstrates good health and works from home.
His wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, received a negative test result for coronavirus. Currently, they are in his home of Burnham in the estate of Balmoral in Scotland.
Everything in the world was almost 430 thousand cases of infection with coronavirus, more than 19 thousand people died.
bookmark