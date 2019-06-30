The hellish heat has caused casualties in France, Italy and Spain

PHOTO : TASS / Massimo Percossi/EPA

EUROPE

A hell of a fever for a week tormented the inhabitants of Europe. Victims of anomalous heat began eight people. Death from overheating is recorded in France, Italy and Spain.

In Madrid the thermometer rises above 40 degrees. Meteorologists announced that the maximum red level weather risk. Local residents are asked less sun exposure.

“In Madrid in the summer is always very hot. But like the heat, I do not recall. And it is getting hotter and hotter. I try to walk in the shade, drink plenty of water and wear a hat,” says a local resident.

An increased level of danger because of the heat declared in Italy. Many local residents applied for leave and headed for the coast. Water can transfer heat a little easier.

The world meteorological organization said that 2019 could be one of the hottest in the entire history of observations.

