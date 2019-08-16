The hero of the UEFA super Cup to celebrate “broke” fan (photo)
Spanish goalkeeper “Liverpool” Adrian San Miguel, who became a hero post-match penalties in the match for the UEFA super Cup against Chelsea, got a stupid injury and may miss the match of English Premier League.
“I don’t understand why in the world of social media, when in full view, while celebrating the success of our team the fan had jumped at something and kicked him in the ankle. Now it’s swollen, and we need to think to win Saturday’s match“, — quotes the head coach “red” Jurgen Klopp’s edition of the Sun.
The victory celebration was marred by the goalkeeper to an ankle injury
Recall that Adrian parried in a match with “Chelsea” the decisive penalty from Abraham and thus brought to Liverpool fourth in the history of the UEFA super Cup. The Spanish goalkeeper received the opportunity to play in the European Cup match in injury of the main goalkeeper of the team of Alisson injured in the opening game of the season against the “Norwich”.
Note that their match in national championship “red” will be on Saturday, August 17, on the road against the “Southampton”. Gate “Liverpool”, apparently, the coaching staff will have to trust the third-fourth goalkeeper is 35-year-old Andy Lonergan or 20-year-old Cimino the Kelleher.
