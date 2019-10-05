The high-heeled shoes help women in this piquant question
Researchers from the University of Verona conducted a study on the impact of high heel shoes on sexy women’s lives and come to unexpected conclusions.
Participants of the scientific experiment were 66 women under 50 years who have with the help of special sensors recorded the activity of the muscles of the small pelvis taking into account the slope of the foot. Eventually managed to establish that ladies who prefer 7 cm heel or stiletto, differ reduced by 15% activity of the muscles of the pelvis.
Scientists interpreted the result as follows — heel allows you to relax the muscles, and therefore increase their ability to contract, thereby affecting a more intense sexual arousal and more powerful orgasms.