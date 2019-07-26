The highest aquarium in the world opens in China (photos)
In China in Xining (the administrative centre of Qinghai province) began working aquarium with over 100 species of terrestrial and 400 species of aquatic fauna. They include jellyfish, Beluga, dolphins and other marine animals, as well as the inhabitants of freshwater reservoirs, writes National Geographic.
One of the rare exhibits will be naked carp Gymnocypris przewalskii, endemic to the nearby Qinghai lake. His body has almost no scales.
The city is located on the Eastern edge Zingisa-Tibetan plateau, on the banks of the river Huanshui; the average height above sea level of 2260 m. Thus a new landmark becomes the highest in a series of similar.
The aquarium area is 28 thousand m2. In addition to exhibitions, there will be a show featuring bottlenose dolphins and other animals. The official opening is scheduled for August 18. The maximum capacity of the complex will amount to two thousand visitors.
Currently, the aquarium is running in test mode, and its inhabitants are in quarantine. Veterinarians also monitor how the inhabitants of the lowland areas get used to the altitude.
