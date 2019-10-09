The highest paid actor of the last decade. Who is he?
Vladimir Mashkov is one of the best Russian actors. He was already fifty-five, and he is full of energy and inspiration for the new film.
Now the actor is HUD.Director of the Theatre named after O. Tabakov.
Since childhood Mashkov loved the theater and treated him with great trepidation.
Studied at the Moscow art Theater two times, the first was expelled after a fight with Alexander Lazarev. However, now they became buddies, starred in the film “Idiot”.
Interestingly, the first Vladimir was not taken seriously as an actor. Many believed that he did not long remain on the career ladder, but soon about the awesome artist learned the whole country.
Now Mashkov is the most expensive actor of the last decade, however, not conceited and leads more or less modest lifestyle.