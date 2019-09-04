The highest paid model in the world danced in boots, showing the gorgeous legs in advertising…
September 4, 2019
Younger sister Kim Kardashian Kendall Jenner, which today according to Forbes is the highest paid model in the world, starred in an advertising photo shoot and video for luxury Shoe company Stuart Weitzman.
23-year-old Kendall showed their dancing skills, danced in a black bodysuit and high suede boots, having the opportunity to show off their gorgeous feet.
Along with Jenner dancing two girls — in the style of Beyonce video Single Ladies.
