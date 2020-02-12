The highest-paid player in the Premier League is a goalkeeper
David De GEA
The highest paid player in the English Premier League, according to Spotrac, is a goalkeeper “Manchester United” David De GEA.
His weekly salary is $ 375 thousand pounds or 19.5 million a year.
Second place is shared by midfielder Manchester city Kevin de bruyne and his colleague in the role of “Arsenal” Mesut Ozil receiving weekly 300 thousand, or 19.2 million a year.
The top 5 also included: the midfielder Manchester city, Raheem sterling (300 thousand/15.6 million) and midfielder “Manchester United” Paul Pogba (290 thousand/15,08 million).
The top 10 also two more players, Manchester United is Anthony martial (250 thousand/13 million) and Marcus Rashford (200 thousand/10.4 million).
It was reported that the highest-paid player, “West ham”, is a midfielder Andriy Yarmolenko – 115 thousand pounds per week, or 5.98 million a year.
Another representative of Ukraine in the Premier League – Oleksandr Zinchenko is at the bottom of payroll Manchester city ridiculous, like submarines, 20 thousand pounds a week, or 1.04 million per year.