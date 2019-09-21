The highest paid rappers in the world by Forbes: Kanye West, Jay-Z, Drake, and others
Forbes magazine estimated the revenues of the most popular representatives of hip-hop. The most successful among them this year was Kanye West. Husband Kim Kardashian joined family budget of $ 150 million before taxes. And helped him to take the height of its own brand Yeezy.
One day it dawned on me that I can sell sports shoes! Paradigm shift. Yeezy can be as popular as Jordan, told the business about Kanye West in an interview.
On the second place of Forbes is located from the top of the list — Jay-Z with 81 million dollars. Closes the three leaders of Drake, earned from June 2018 to June 2019, the 75 million dollars. In the first ten included Travis Scott, Diddy, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and others.
In the twenty highest-paid hip-hop artists, only two women. Nicki Minaj took 12 th place, earned for the year $ 29 million. Behind her, at the 13th place, turned out to be KARDi Bi (28 million).