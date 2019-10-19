The British Parliament narrowly voted in favour of the amendment moderate conservative Oliver Letwin banning to make the vote a new deal for Brexit, without the adoption of laws necessary for an orderly of a British exit from the EU as scheduled on October 31. The amendment was supported by 322 votes to 306. For the sake of this discussion, the Parliament for the first time in 37 years of going on Saturday.

Thus, the actual vote on the agreement on withdrawal from the EU is delayed, come to the fateful decision failed. Now the law obliges the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask Brussels for a continuance of the “breccia” at least three months. Johnson himself said in Parliament that will not negotiate with the EU about the delay, and promised that next week the government will make all laws, the adoption of which requires “amendment Litvina”, reports BBC Russian service.

The British Prime Minister said that it is not broken by the result of the vote, and the position of the UK government remains unchanged: the United Kingdom should leave the European Union until 31 October. Johnson also stated that the law allegedly does not obligate him to request from Brussels a reprieve, but it is unclear how the Prime Minister intends to get around this requirement, reports TASS.

The leader of the Scottish national party in the House of Commons Ian Blackford has already warned the Prime Minister that threatens to court if he does not ask the EU to postpone. After the vote, the deputies-conservatives left Parliament. The British who went on the March with a demand to hold a referendum on the agreement leaving the EU, perceived failure of Johnson in Parliament with glee and began to disperse.

The EU expects the UK explain the next steps for the country’s exit from the EU, said the representative of Evrokomissiya Andreev. The European Commissioner for budget Guenther Oettinger earlier on Saturday ruled out the changes to the new agreement on the “broksita”. “If the agreement, which was approved by the heads of state and government on Thursday, will be rejected by the House of Commons, I do not see a third solution, in addition to this agreement and “hard” Brexit without a deal,” he said.

The chance for the approval of a British exit from the EU remains, but now for the remaining days, the Parliament must first adopt the first agreement, and then again to vote for the plan of Johnson. Any certainty for the British and world economy would be better than continuing endless negotiations, but any deal is better than Brexit without an agreement, said The Bell. For Britain out of the EU even with the deal could mean a loss of 6.7% of GDP over the next 15 years, or 130 billion pounds (170 billion dollars). The indicative exchange rate of the pound on Saturday fell, the markets expect a sharp decline on Monday.