The history of mankind will have to reconsider in Israel have unearthed the largest ancient city of the Neolithic (PHOTO) (PHOTO)

Archaeologists have discovered near Jerusalem Israel’s largest city in the Neolithic era.

In the course of excavations conducted by the antiquities authority in the area of the village and in the Jerusalem corridor, was discovered a settlement Dating back to the late stone age. It is the largest settlement in Israel and one of the largest in the world, Dating from the Neolithic period.

The settlement was discovered during preparatory work before laying the N16 highway, the new entrance to Jerusalem. It is located on the Bank of the Soreq Creek five miles West of Jerusalem on the ancient road that ran up here from the coastal lowlands. People settled here 20 thousand years ago, informs NEWSru Israel.

“First we find the settlement, which was 9000 years ago lived at least two or three thousand people. Even in our time, this population is typical of urban-type settlements”, – said the leaders of the excavations, Hamoudi of Halila and Kobi Vardi.

The buildings in the settlement were built of stone – both houses, administrative and religious buildings. When the decoration used plaster. Between the houses and alleys. According to archaeologists, this indicates that the building was not spontaneous.

“Discovered and burial, often located in the houses. People were buried with things that were supposed to serve the owners in the afterlife. These items indicate developed trade connections with distant countries”, – experts say.

The scientists extracted from tombs in the ancient city of products from the Anatolian volcanic glass, seashells from the Mediterranean and red seas, stone bracelets skilled work is intended, rather, for kids, necklaces of clam shells.

Found also a significant amount of silicon guns, including thousands of arrowheads, axes, knives. In the storerooms preserved grain legumes, primarily lentils. This indicates the development of agriculture. The bones of animals, particularly sheep, indicate that hunting has already pushed animal.

“The village is of great interest in the scientific world. Previously it was thought that at this time Judea was deserted, and large settlements were beyond the Jordan and in the Northern Levant. At a depth of only a few tens of centimeters was found a developed settlement with a diverse economic life. So our understanding of the Neolithic will have to revise,” say the archaeologists, adding that the excavations will continue.

Now scientists have a difficult task: how to combine continued research with the construction of a highway that must pass through the ancient settlement. Archaeologists say that most of the village will be saved.