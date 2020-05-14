The history of Russia and English for career: how to spend a weekend in Miami (may 15-17)
What: The Course “History Of Russia”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 15-17, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: the Course covers the history of Russia from the moment of formation of the state in the IX century until the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990-ies. You will learn about the personalities and events that forever changed the trajectory of the development of the country, as well as get acquainted with the main approaches to the study of the past and the basic concepts of historical science
Join the course at any time. The training is free.
Cost: free
What: Tour “Carlsbad caverns”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 15-17, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: national Park “Carlsbad caverns” in the desert Chihuahuan (state of nm) is interesting because on its territory there are more than 119 caves, and two objects of the Park listed in the National register of historic places. Large and small caves with stalactites and stalagmites was formed as a result of contact with the limestone sulfuric acid.
You can visit this extraordinary place online at a time convenient for you.
Cost: Free
What: a Virtual journey by train in Norway
When: Friday-Sunday, may 15-17, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Adventure begins on Trondheims fjord, the third longest fjord in Norway. Then the train was northbound, and in the end you are actually passing through the Arctic circle. The journey ends in the town of Fauske.
Go to this linkto take a trip by train through Norway. You can even choose which season to do it: online journey may be made at any time of the year.
Cost: free
What: English for career
When: Friday-Sunday, may 15-17, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Improve your communication skills English write and speak more professionally.
This cycle of courses will help you improve your professional communication in English. Each course focuses on a particular area of English communication: writing emails, presentations at meetings and interviews, presentations and networking communication online.
As a result, you will be able at a higher level to communicate with potential employers, employees, partners or customers and achieve your career goals. Make yourself more competitive by improving knowledge of the English language.
Cost: free
What: Course “Buddhism and modern psychology”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 15-17, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Dalai Lama once said that Buddhism and science are deeply compatible and has encouraged Western scholars to critically consider how the meditative practice and Buddhist ideas about the human mind. A number of scientists and philosophers took up this challenge. Carried out brain scans of meditators and philosophical studies of Buddhist doctrines. Even discussed Darwin and the Buddha: do early Buddhist descriptions of the mind and the human condition on a special meaning in the light of evolutionary psychology?
In this course you will consider how Buddhism developed under this scrutiny. Do neurologists understand how meditation works? To adopt such an understanding of meditation, or physical explanations of meditation undermine the spiritual attributed to her value? And how are some of the basic Buddhist claims about the human mind?
Cost: free
What: Course “The Future Of The Earth”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 15-17, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This course reveals the actual in our days the topic of climate change. Their knowledge will share scientists in climatology, Oceanography, Earth Sciences and anthropology who are studying how climate change affects people, animals and way of life.
Explore the abundant evidence of anthropogenic climate change happening today, and think about what this means for the future of our planet. Upon completion of the course you will understand the key scientific principles, learn to identify and correct misconceptions and confidently carry on a conversation about climate change with anyone.
Cost: free
What: an Online English language school “Ingles”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 15-17, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: “Inpex” — online school with free library materials for independent language learning. Blog authors write articles on business, travel and conversational English. There are headings of different sizes, from the analysis of times to the sets of soap operas on levels of knowledge.
Go to the linkbelow to begin training.
Cost: free
What: Course “Financial markets”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 15-17, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This course offers an overview of ideas, methods and institutions that enable human society to manage risks and to develop entrepreneurship. The emphasis during training will be placed on financial leadership skills. Also course students will learn the principles of risk management and behavioral Finance for understanding the real mechanism of functioning of securities market, insurance and banking.
Cost: free
What: Course “Social psychology”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 15-17, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: have You ever wondered why people do what they do? This course, which includes more than 1000 video lectures and reading materials, offers some answers based on the latest research in the field of social psychology.
Cost: free
What: Course on “Bitcoin and cryptocurrency technologies”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 15-17, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: to really understand why bitcoin is special, you need to understand how it works at the technical level. This course will consider important questions about the currency, for example:
- How does bitcoin work?
- What distinguishes bitcoin from other currencies?
- How anonymous bitcoin users?
- What determines the bitcoin price?
- Is it possible to regulate cryptocurrencies?
After this course you will know all you need to be able to separate fact from fiction when reading claims about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. You will have the conceptual foundations needed to develop secure software that interacts with the bitcoin network. You will be able to integrate the acquired ideas to your own projects.
Cost: free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- and here collected 50 free courses on a variety of topics;
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles in Europe;
- Dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 17413
[name] => weekend in Miami
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vyxodnye-v-majami
)
weekend in МайамиFacebookVkontakte
bookmark