The history of Russian culture and the course Correction in Photoshop-how to spend a weekend in new York (26-28 June)
What: a Course about criminology and crime
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June
Where: Online
Read more: On this course you will learn about how scientists are studying criminal behavior, as well as a brief history of organized crime in Russia, the best detectives in the same table and everything you need to know about the song “Murka”.
Cost: Free
What: a course on the history of Russian culture
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June
Where: Online
More info: This course was invented by Professor of Oxford and Shoninki Andrei Zorin. He talks about Russian culture from the Vikings to rock concerts: the lectures of the best scientists, timeline, galleries, and lists of references — as well as rewards for those who master it.
Cost: Free
What: a Course about relations between the U.S. and Russia
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June
Where: Online
Details: You will attend lectures of Professor of the European University Ivan Kurillo about what the two countries love and hate each other and why we look at each other, as if in a mirror, as well as a brief history of the United States in the seven and political compass of the founding fathers of the United States.
Cost: Free
What: English for marketers
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June
Where: Online
Read more: the Bulk of international business communication is in English. Professional books, articles and conference marketing primarily are created also in an English-speaking environment. Today English is everywhere. It gives the opportunity to solve more complex problems and to grow in your career.
In this course you osvoite key skill of communication with foreign business through business correspondence. You will be able to draw up a letter and start the process of negotiations.
Cost: Free
What: How to keep the profile in Instagram
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June
Where: Online
Read more: If you want to know expert opinion about your page on Instagram and get recommendations for its improvement — this is your chance.
On lesson, you will learn how to make a Instagram account is clear to the audience and effective income-generating. During the course you will learn how to make a profile, create a content plan and implement it, how to work with advertising, learn about the trends and prospects of development of social networks and examples of interesting case studies account management.
Cost: Free
What: Course “How to improve memory and to develop attention”
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June
Where: Online
More info: Noticed that it became difficult to remember new information, and you began to forget the schedule and tasks? Then this course is for you.
You will learn about types of memory, features of memory at different ages and ways to transfer information from short term memory to long-term. The lecturer will tell you how to fight forgetting and repeating memorized correctly, and will share the operating technologies of memorizing any information and exercises for development of memory and attention.
The webinar will be useful to teachers, educationists, accountants, engineers and all who want to use the ability of his memory in full, regardless of age.
Cost: Free
What: How to build a content strategy in social networks
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June
Where: Online
Read more: On this course you will learn about appropriate content formats for different social networks, what to look for and what might be the pitfalls when developing a content strategy and services that will help in the creation and implementation of content strategy.
Cost: Free
What: Course “How to trade oil on Forex”
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June
Where: Online
Read more: due To the fact that the dollar is tied to oil, its price today watching even those people that have absolutely no relation to stock trading.
Practicing in this webinar traders talk about the secrets and peculiarities of the oil trade.
Cost: Free
What: Course “Learning English”
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June
Where: Online
Read more: the Video course consists of 10 small lessons, which focus on tips and secrets for self-studying the language.
The course consists of sections: internal dialogue; personal dictionary; English accents; pronunciation; transcription; native; templates; interfaces; errors; listening.
Cost: Free
What: Course “Correction in Photoshop”
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June
Where: Online
Read more: Dream yourself professionally process photos, then this video is definitely for you. You will learn how to make the perfect figure in the photo editor so that it was invisible and natural.
Cost: Free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- and here collected 50 free courses on a variety of topics;
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles in Europe;
- Dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
