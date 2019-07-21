The history of the hot dog: how immigrants made a loaf with sausage a symbol of America
A symbol of American culture and an indispensable attribute of a baseball game or a barbecue, hot dog traces its history from a rather unexpected place — the beach.
Is there a more popular symbol of American culture than the humble hot dog? It is sold in stadiums, cook on every barbecue and buy in roadside cafes from Carolina to California, writes Julia Ellington for the air force.
This cultural archetype emerged in the 1860-ies, when the United States began to rebound after the civil war and to create a new identity.
Bun with sausage, which conquered the whole world, appeared on the coast of new York island (now Peninsula) Coney island.
From the hot summer heat of the city I run to the spacious beaches of Brooklyn, which blows on the sea breeze.
The legendary Brooklyn Park, close to the famous roller coaster, I find a small modest inscription of “the Original hot dog Feltman Coney island — 1867”.
As said a Brooklyn resident historian Michael Quinn, the first hot dogs on the beaches of Coney island started selling a German immigrant named Charles Feltman.
Feltman moved to the United States in 1856, and brought with him a passion for sausages, inherent in his countrymen. A Baker by training, he first opened a bakery in Brooklyn. He was transported to surrounding businesses pies, which quickly brought him fame, and sold shellfish in a tent on the beach.
When at the end of 1860-ies of the Brooklyn railroad began to bring in Coney island a crowd of customers at Feltman became more. Many have asked the owner if he had any hot food, apart from molluscs.
So in 1867 Feltman called the master, who had once created for him the cart, and asked to upgrade it. Master added to the cart a roasting pan for sausages and a metal box for heating bread rolls.
In the summer, when the nation was recovering after the Civil war, Feltman, pushing his homemade cart on a sandy track in Coney island, has sold almost 4,000 hot sausages, which he put in his trademark long rolls, five cents each.
Thanks to bun’s favorite German sausage was maybe there on the beach.
Although the name “hotdog” came a few years later, invented by German immigrant dish was a huge success.
By the way, the origin of the word hot dog (“hot dog”) for some versions. On one of them, the Germans called long Frankfurter sausage a “Dachshund”. — Approx. ed.
In 1871 Feltman rented a little place on West 10th street and opened a restaurant called “Ocean pavilion Feltman”.
Things were going so well that by the end of the century a modest truck Feltman has grown to an entire entertainment Empire that spanned the entire quarter: nine restaurants, a roller coaster, the carousel, ballroom, cinema, hotel, pub, sauna, pavilion, and Alpine village where he once stayed American President William Howard Taft.
The Feltman even managed to convince the President of the Brooklyn railroad Andrew CULVER to change the timetables that customers could stay at the hotel for dinner.
At the peak of the season Feltman sold 40,000 hot dogs daily as well as dinners of seafood in the Ocean Pavilion.
German died in 1910, a very wealthy man. The company continued to manage his sons Charles and Alfred.
In food network Feltman worked a thousand people, and its restaurant is considered the largest in the world.
In 1916, one of Feltman’s employees Nathan Handwerker opened his own shop hot dogs a few blocks from his former employer.
After the crisis of the great depression and then World war II, Feltman sold his business and the new owners quickly went bankrupt. Nathan became the only seller of hot dogs on the coast of Coney island.
“My grandfather told me that hot dogs have a Feltman was much bigger than Nathan,” notes Michael Quinn, who decided to restore the legendary taste of the first Brooklyn hot dog.
Quinn’s grandfather gave him the original recipe of spices that Feltman was added to your hot dogs. He learned it from his close friend who worked at Feltman.
In 2015 Quinn bought the name Feltman and opened a small van with a window in the East village.
His hot dogs were so delicious that for several years has ranked first among the “10 best hot dogs the United States.”
Today hot dogs Feltman sell 1,500 supermarkets from new York to California. A few weeks ago, the company got into the Guinness Book of records by preparing the world’s largest hot dog with a length of five meters and a weight of 34 kilograms.
How are things going in your network Nathan? Business acumen of Handwerker and the recipe of the grandmother of his wife laid the Foundation for global corporations. His hot dogs are sold in more than 55 thousands of supermarkets, branded shops and restaurants in 10 countries.
Since 1972, every year on 4th of July Coney island hosts the international competition of hot dogs by Nathan’s Famous Corporation Inc. The annual profit of the company is $ 40 million, significantly outperforming the modest income Feltman.
But many supporters of the original recipe Feltman will tell you that its hot dogs are still the best.
However, you can check it to your taste.