The history of the spy: how the ex-partner of trump with Russian roots leaked the CIA information about Russia
The ex-partner of the President of the United States Donald trump Felix Sater collaborated with the secret services of the United States. He revealed a plan to assassinate Bush and collected data about the Russian oligarchs and terrorist groups. About it writes RBC.
A former business partner of U.S. President Felix Sater collaborated with us intelligence agencies in particular, and provided them with information about the Russian anti-missile defence system, entering the closed military facility.
Businessman with missile interests
Felix Sater collaborated with Donald trump on projects in real estate, assisted the US special services, including supplying information about weapons of Russia and its business elite. This follows a letter sent to the district court of new York lawyers of the law firm of Morgan Lewis who represented the interests of Satara on charges of fraud and money laundering. Morgan Lewis letter dated October 2009 but was only published on 23 August 2019 in the official list of court documents.
The fraud case was filed in 1998; in 2009, cooperated with the investigation, the businessman received a lenient sentence — a fine of $25 million, the Court took into account his work for the secret services.
In the letter, Morgan Lewis States that, working in Russia in late 1990-ies for telecommunications firm AT&T, Sater started cooperation with the CIA, FBI and other secret agencies. It happened after he found out that he is wanted by the FBI because of suspicions of fraud.
According to the document Sater assisted US when trying to buy Russian missile defense system. “The officer [of US intelligence] asked Felix to help US to buy high-tech missile system from Russia. Using their Russian contacts, Felix got on a closed military facility in Russia where this system, and gave information to the officer [US intelligence],” reads the letter.
Neither the name of the system that you want to buy United States, parts of penetration of Satara the base letter is not given. In open sources about the deals between Washington and Moscow on the procurement of missile defense have been reported.
In 1994 the New York Times (NYT) wrote about purchasing the United States from Belarus components for s-300 systems with function ABOUT. For this purpose, the United States used the intermediary companies. According to the newspaper, the deal financed the Pentagon, she wore a secret status.
The United States wanted to buy the s-300, to understand how technology can be used for improvements to American weapons, the American military said in resignation. In may 2019 edition Defence Blog published satellite images of the s-300 is fixed at an American landfills.
It is known that earlier the United States bought s-300 From Russia (in the 1990s) and Ukraine (in the 2000s), said the chief editor of the magazine “arms Export” Andrey Frolov. According to Frolov, export directly from Russia of a missile defense system even in 1990-e years it was impossible. “Russian missile defense system was stationary, — said the expert. In theory, Russia could buy some blueprints, or perhaps a universal system like the s-300V that Belarusians sold in the U.S. and which have anti-missile capabilities.”
The head of the press service of Rosoboronexport Vyacheslav Davidenko said that from 2000 to the present, applications from USA for the purchase of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems, “Rosoboronexport” has not been received.
“If hypothetically to imagine that the territory of the regime enterprise, even in 1990-e years has infiltrated a spy would, it is unlikely he would be able to access protected data, objects, or subjects,” — said the representative of “Rosoboronexport”.
A fighter against terrorism and money laundering
In the letter, Morgan Lewis provides other episodes of Satara cooperation with U.S. intelligence: in particular, refers to the participation in operations on exposure related to Russia’s schemes for money laundering. For this Sater allegedly arranged meetings with participants in these schemes, criminals of Russian origin, Cyprus and Turkey. In the end, the FBI managed to uncover illegal schemes withdrawal of funds, the document says.
In the course of cooperation with American intelligence Sater also traveled to Central Asia. He provided the FBI and the CIA information about terrorist Osama bin Laden and the founder of the banned in Russia of the movement “Taliban” Mullah Omar, as well as on the activities of the banned terrorist group “al-Qaeda”.
Also, Sater passed intelligence information on the nuclear program of North Korea and the situation in the middle East. Finally, in the 2000s, the businessman gave the FBI information about the planned attempt on the 43rd U.S. President George W. Bush and Colin Powell, Secretary of state in 2001-2005.
Source received by Saerom information was made by a former KGB officer and arms dealer, stated in another letter, attached to the brought against the businessman case. A letter dated August 2009 and written who served as attorney for the Eastern district of new York Benton Campbell.
According to Campbell, this source of Sater learned about the personal history of bin Laden, including the probable number of his satellite phones. In addition, Sather been able to identify suppliers of weapons to al-Qaida. According to Campbell, Sather also provided the services of the USA the data about the interests, who had in America the Russian oligarchs and their ties to organized crime.
Who is Felix Sater
Felix Sater (birth name — Felix Sederowsky) was born in 1966 in Moscow. When he was eight, the family moved to new York. Seter began his career on wall street, but in 25 years was convicted of being drunk and disorderly, sentenced to prison and lost his license.
After his release from prison, Sater and his pals have created a brokerage firm State Street. Against her was prosecuted for fraud. Sater pleaded guilty and cooperated with the investigation. In 2009, he was sentenced to a fine of $25 thousand — the authorities showed him loyalty because of the help of intelligence agencies.
Now Cater engaged in entrepreneurial activity, consulting in real estate. His development company Bayrock rented an office in Trump Tower in new York. He and trump were joint projects. Trump himself said that “not well known” Satera.
Sather mentioned in the report of spectracolor Robert Mueller about Russian intervention in the American elections in 2016. According to the report, in 2015, Sather tried to coordinate the project construction in Moscow the Trump Tower. In addition, he discussed the deal to the Trump Tower with the co-owner of Russian GenBank Jevgenijs Dvoskina. In the end, trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen was disappointed in the ability of Satura to establish contacts with the Russian authorities and business elites, abandoning his mediation.