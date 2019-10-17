The hockey player of “Washington” has thrown a washer that will surely claim the goal of the year in the NHL (video)
October 17, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Sonny Milano
In the framework of the regular championship of NHL club “the Columbus blue Jackets” took “Dallas Starz”. The match ended with a minimum victory of owners 3:2.
And the victorious washer “Columbus” was simply a feast for the eyes.
In the middle of the third period, forward Sonny Milano popping out in tight grip of two defenders for a rendezvous with the goalkeeper Ben Bishop and managed to create a masterpiece, scoring the puck roll from under the ridge.
“Columbus” won a second victory in a row in the League and 6 points located on the 9th place of the Eastern Conference.
In turn, the decline of “Dallas” has continued, and after the match in Ohio, the Texas team went deep in last place in the Western Conference.