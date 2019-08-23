The hockey team of Russia and the Washington capitals was suspended for four years for cocaine
Evgeny Kuznetsov
Striker Russia and the NHL club Washington capitals Evgeny Kuznetsov is disqualified for 4 years for violation of the rules antidemidovich, the official website of the International Federation of ice hockey (IIHF).
His body is discovered cocaine.
Banned drug found in the sample taken may 26, 2019. In this day Kuznetsov out on the ice in his team in the match for the “bronze” world Cup 2019 against the Czech Republic (3:2 B).
From the opening of the B sample, the player refused.
In may they tweeted a video from the hotel room with the participation of Kuznetsov. It is the winner of the Stanley Cup 2018 and double world champion 2012 and 2014 is depicted against the background of a sleeping girl sitting next to two lines of white powder, similar to cocaine and rolled into a tube note.
The hockey player in an interview to “Sport-Express” said that never used drugs and is willing to undergo a medical examination.
Two days ago, the player has deleted all the posts from Instagram.
Onetim that the suspension applies to tournaments controlled by the IIHF. Thus, the Kuznetsov would not be able to participate in the Olympics in 2022. However in the NHL he can still speak.