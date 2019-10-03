The holiday ended in tragedy: a Florida man shot and killed son-in-law after a surprise birthday
A man in Florida killed his son after he tried to surprise him on birthday, jumped out of the bushes. The story tells the Daily Mail.
Richard Dennis opened fire on 37-year-old Christopher Bargain near his home in Pensacola (Florida) on Tuesday evening, October 2. Police called the incident “a terrible tragedy”.
At a press conference on Thursday, October 3rd, the Sheriff of the County of Santa rose Bob Johnson said that Dennis will not be charged.
Johnson said that the Bergan is married to the daughter of Dennis, but he lived in Norway. He arrived in the airport of Florida on Tuesday evening. Upon arrival, the man immediately went to the house of his father-in-law.
Dennis, who did not know of the arrival of the Bargain, he heard someone knocked on the door about 23:30.
He turned on the porch light, at this point, Bergen jumped out of shadow and began to growl.
Flinching from surprise, Dennis fired one shot, hitting Bargain in the chest. The bullet was fatal. The man died instantly.
Johnson noted that earlier one of the relatives of Dennis went to his house and so rang the doorbell. After that, they quarreled.
The Sheriff noted that Dennis will not press charges, adding that “this wasn’t supposed to happen.”
Neighbors were shocked to learn about this incident.
The bergan married the daughter of Dennis and lived for some time in Florida before they moved to his native Norway.