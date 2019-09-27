The Honda CR-V appeared twin brother Breezе
Honda introduced a new crossover Breeze for the Chinese market, which on closer examination turned out to be a turned copy of the CR-V crossover. Despite a number of differences in the design of the cars are absolutely identical in technical terms.
The practice of cloning its own models used by Honda in China widely. The fact is that the Japanese in China two joint ventures with local automakers such as Dongfeng Honda and GAC Honda. Now in the Chinese market coexist peacefully compact crossover Vezel and XR-V, cheap sedans City and Greiz, as well as minivans Odyssey and Elysion. Now the CR-V has a “partner” named Breeze.
Plant GAC Honda launches Honda Breeze crossover, whose sales in China should begin by the end of this year. In profile, the Breeze is strongly reminiscent of the CR-V, but the front part and stern of the car is different. Overall dimensions are also identical, except for length. Honda Breeze due to the redesigned bumpers was 5 cm long.
Both crossover are equipped with a 1.5-liter “turboservice” capacity of 193 HP and 243 Nm, which is paired with a CVT. The alternative is the hybrid version of the i-MMD with the 2.0-liter “aspirated” and an electric motor 215 total impact forces and 315 Nm of torque. In the list of available equipment Honda Breeze comes with led optics, the media system Honda Connect, the second generation and a complex security system, Honda Sensing.