The Honda Ridgeline pickup will be a hybrid
Insiders said that soon in dealerships of the brand will appear Ridgeline Hybrid, but the automaker said that the information was inaccurate.
Mission Honda in Louisiana, posted on its web site, the message “the imminent” emergence of a hybrid version of the Ridgeline pickup truck.
Later the page was removed and foreign mass-media have addressed for explanations to the press service of Marcio However, the fact that information is now missing from the site, shows the great mistake of the dealership.
It is anticipated that the proposed hybrid Ridgeline will appear in 2020 and could become the twin-engine. Powerplant borrowed from the Honda Accord, where the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine produces 212 HP of power.
In addition, the automaker can update your pickup, which exists in its present form from 2017.
As it turned out, the information posted on the website, was true. The automaker has commented on the situation, saying that the data was not accurate. However, as mentioned in the ad the dealership, the new product we will see next year.
I think that after a few months we will have more information about the model.