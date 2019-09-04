The Hong Kong authorities after a three-month protests, they decided to withdraw the controversial bill on extradition (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The head of Hong Kong Carrie Lam said the recall caused a great resonance of the act of extradition of escaped criminals on the mainland, reports the BBC.

Monday, September 2, in the Internet appeared the record on which the lamb took upon himself the responsibility for the outbreak in the Hong Kong political crisis. On this record the head of administration of Hong Kong also said that you would resign if she had the chance. Later that same day at a press conference Lam has denied that she wants to leave his post.

“After more than two months of social unrest for many it is obvious that the discontent goes far beyond the scope of the bill. It covers political, economic and social issues,” said Lam in a televised address, reports CNN.

At the same time, LEM said in a pre-recorded address that the government will not accept other demands of the protesters, including an independent investigation of police actions against the protesters, reports AP.

The government believes that the issues related to police enforcement action can best be solved with already existing and well-proven Independent Board to review complaints against the police (IPCC), which for these purposes was created,” said LEM (quoted by RIA “Novosti”).

According to her, the administration of Hong Kong will fully support the work of the IPCC, in addition, the Board appointed two new members and foreign experts. LEM promised that the government would “seriously implement the recommendations made in the report of the Council.”

Mass protests provoked by the consideration of the law on extradition, held in Hong Kong from the beginning of June. The Hong Kong government has proposed to amend the existing “Law on suspected criminals who are in hiding”. The proposed mechanism would allow to extradite suspects under the decree of the head of administration of area jurisdictions with which Hong Kong does not have an agreement, including mainland China. However, opponents of the bill believe that it will undermine the judicial independence of Hong Kong in accordance with the principle of “one country, two systems” and allow the Central government to deal with the opposition parties.

After massive protests, the Hong Kong authorities made concessions by announcing the indefinite suspension of consideration of amendments. However, opponents of the bill were unhappy and demanded a complete rejection of him, put forward an ultimatum to the authorities, which was not satisfied. The protests are accompanied by violence and clashes with police, blocking airports and stop train Express

In addition to the withdrawal of the draft law on extradition, the protesters need to investigate the abuse of authority by police, to abandon the qualification of the protests as “rebellion”, the release of the arrested demonstrators and to move to a system of direct elections.

China’s Central government condemned the protests and accused foreign powers of fomenting the unrest. The foreign Ministry has repeatedly warned other countries from intervening in the Affairs of Hong Kong, saying that the situation there is “internal”. It was also reported that Beijing rejected the proposal of the head of administration of Hong Kong Carrie Lam to completely abandon the bill on extradition and ordered her not to yield to any other demands of the protesters.