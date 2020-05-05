The hornets-killer, poisonous spiders, deadly mosquitoes: the 6 most dangerous insects in the United States
Invasive species of hornet, which kills bees and can be fatal to humans, was discovered in the United States and caused serious concern, according to USA Today. But the hornets are not the only threat. The United States remains home to deadly insects and arachnids, which occur more often.
A small number “of killer hornets”, an invasive species of Asian giant hornet, found in the Northwest Pacific ocean. According to the Department of agriculture of Washington state, was confirmed only two cases of discovery of dangerous insects.
There is good news: you are probably unlikely to be killed by an insect or spider, if you’re not allergic, according to Rick Vetter, a former employee of the Department of entomology at the University of California, riverside, who studies insects from medical point of view.
“I guess that various insects almost exclusively limited to the anaphylactic response to a single bite from honeybees or yellow predatory wasps, said Vetter. — Fatal encounters with spiders in North America can be counted on the fingers”.
And yet — what are the most dangerous insects in the United States?
Bees: “The deadliest animal of America”
Officials are concerned about the damage that the Asian giant hornets can inflict a bee, which is also an invasive species. But bees can be dangerous in and of themselves.
Bees are often associated with the death of animals, for which Professor Indiana University called them “the most deadly animals of America” in 2015.
“However, among nonhuman living creatures that cause more deaths in America than any other, leading bees and wasps. In a typical year, nearly 100 deaths caused by bee stings,” writes Richard Gunderman.
This number is probably underestimated, he said, claiming that many deaths are related to bees, often mistakenly attributed to other health conditions such as heart attack or sunstroke.
Systemic allergic reactions to insect bites affect up to 5% of the population and 32% of beekeepers will suffer from such reactions to insect stings, according to a study published in the Journal of asthma and Allergy. Although it happens rarely, reactions may be fatal.
Spider black widow: a neurotoxic bite
A study of the Washington Post from 2015 showed that spiders kill about 7 people each year.
According to the Centers for control and prevention of diseases, spiders black widow are found throughout North America, but most often in the southern and Western regions of the United States.
Though fatal bites are rare, spiders produce a neurotoxin that can be dangerous, especially for young children and the elderly. According to Poison Control, sometimes after the bite required hospital treatment.
Their bite is often painful, and if it is particularly heavy in a few hours may begin as severe pain and muscle spasms. Some of the bites of black widow cause problems with breathing and severe pain such that it can be mistaken for appendicitis or a heart attack.
Spiders-recluses: the destroyers of human tissue
According to Poison Control, brown recluse spider found in the southern and mid-Western States, is one of the few whose venom can cause serious wounds and poisoning.
Although you may initially not notice the bite, a brown recluse can destroy human tissue. Necrosis, or cell death identificireba tissue, when the tissue becomes black and forms a crust that eventually disappears. The venom can penetrate deeper into tissues, sometimes affecting the fat and muscle, and can spread to other parts of the body, which is dangerous for life.
The antidote to the venom of a brown recluse does not exist, and for deep or infected wounds may require surgical intervention.
Mosquitoes: “the Most dangerous creature on the planet”
Mosquitoes — this is not just a nuisance in the backyard; they can bring deadly diseases, including West Nile virus and Zeke.
“Mosquitoes — the most dangerous creature on the planet,” said Joseph Conlon, technical Advisor of the American Association for the fight against mosquitoes.
According to the CDC, mosquitoes can spread diseases such as malaria, dengue fever and West Nile virus, yellow fever, zika virus, chikungunya and lymphatic filariasis, and kill more people than any other creature in the world.
Arizona Scorpions: painful bite, unusual symptoms
The most dangerous Scorpion in the United States is found in Arizona as well as in some parts of California, Nevada, new Mexico, Texas and Utah.
According to Poison Control, a Scorpion sting causing painful tingling and abnormal muscle activity such as muscle twitching, unusual eye movements, slurred speech or difficulty swallowing and breathing. Other symptoms, including agitation, high blood pressure and changes in heart rate, able to develop quickly and last for several hours.
Death from a Scorpion sting is very rare, and severe symptoms usually occur only in young children.
