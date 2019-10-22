The hospice has fulfilled the last request of a veteran who wanted to say goodbye to my dog…
Hospice of the U.S. state of new Mexico fulfilled the last request of a dying Vietnam war veteran — 69-year-old John Vincent. He had no family, and he wanted to say goodbye to my beloved dog — six-year-old Yorkshire Terrier named Patch. Employees of the organization Albuquerque Animal Welfare where he was given the Patch after its owner went into the hospital, immediately agreed and arranged the meeting, which was very touching.
Man and dog were happy to see each other, although the dog didn’t saw his master one last time. “Yes, it’s me, it’s daddy,” gently sentenced Vincent, stroking your pet, who licked his face. They spent the whole day together.
Now the Patch is looking for a new family. According to the publication New York Daily News, photos of Vincent and the Patch center Albuquerque Animal Welfare published in the social network Facebook. They caused a very emotional reaction. There was a lot of wishing to “adopt” a dog.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter