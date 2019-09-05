The hosts came: live with the Chinese military in Russia has caused a heated discussion in the network
In the Russian Orenburg locals with bread and salt met the Chinese military, who arrived with military equipment for exercises in Russian Federation. Video published in Twitter user with the nickname “Independent view”.
“The first trains with soldiers and equipment the Chinese army arrived to the Orenburg region”, — he wrote.
September 04, 2019
First trains with soldiers and equipment the Chinese army arrived in Orenburg oblast pic.twitter.com/KEtJ8Pk13r
— Independent view (@zgldz) September 4, 2019
Web users in their comments remind us that before the Second world war the Soviet Union also happily greeted the soldiers of the Wehrmacht. Someone suggested that the Chinese mastered and soon Russia will have no Siberia. Suggest to the Russians to learn Chinese and to remember the lessons of history.
“Soon they will come to shareware for a debt of 3 billion for wheat. Train”.
“I wonder when I will declare to PRC — people’s Republic of China”.
“The hang of it. Because the boundaries of Russia no.”
“Learn Chinese before its too late! This is your future”.
“To walk on the rake, it’s tradition.”
“Before the second world war, the Soviet Union and Germany also conducted joint exercises. Opponent studied the terrain. And deliveries continued until the outbreak of war. As the historians say, Hitler’s tanks crossed the Soviet border, the Soviet being fueled with gasoline”.
“The Volga will depart for China. The Volga — Ukraine. Muscovy restoring its historical name. Roy is a disputed territory between China and Ukraine.”
Remember, China represents a greater threat to the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation. This state aims to capture a significant part of the territory of the Russian Federation, just waiting for the right moment. According to Ukrainian writer, scientist and diplomat Yury Shcherbak, Russia now has the prerequisites to decay. Recently a grandiose geopolitical conflict between the US, China and Russia. Russia is playing the role of a strategic ally of China.
In particular, after the withdrawal from the Treaty on intermediate and shorter-range missiles and testing of U.S. cruise missiles, land-based missiles with range more than 500 km, Russia and China initiated the meeting of Cabeza UN.
